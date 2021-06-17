Yet To Receive Supreme Court Notice About 12th Exams: AP Education Minister

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh stated that there was no discussion held with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue related to the conduct of the State Tenth and Intermediate Board examinations on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting over the education welfare schemes, Nadu Nedu and the implementation of the New Education Policy with the Chief Minister at the CM Camp office, he stated that the issue of Supreme Court notices to States about the cancellation of Board exams had not yet come to their purview.

The Education Minister that the government would make the right decision at the right time shortly. He also made it clear that their stance was the same from the beginning and they would announce any changes upon receipt of the notices.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday stated that there will be no rollback of the decision to cancel class 12 board exams, and approved the CBSE and CISCE assessment schemes of a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students based on results of class 10, 11, and 12 respectively. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) said that it would consider the performance of students for the last six classes, unlike CBSE which is taking note of performance in class 10, 11, and 12 exams, in finalising the final board results.

Both the boards said they would declare the results on or before July 31. The bench was hearing pleas seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the CBSE and CISCE amid the pandemic situation.

While dealing with some interim pleas relating to the cancellation of class 12 board exams by various state boards, the bench said the copies of the applications should be given to the counsel for state governments.

