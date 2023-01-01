Guntur: Days after a stampede at Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore, another stampede took place in a TDP programme in Guntur on Sunday leaving three women dead and several others injured. The condition of injured women is stated to be critical.

The Chandranna Sankranthi Kanuka programme was organised by the TDP NRI wing. The TDP leader had widely publicised the Chandranna Sankranthi Kanuka programme prompting a huge rush of below poverty lane (BPL) women including elderly. The unfortunate incident occurred as a large number of women had come to receive the gifts and the women pushed forward due to lack of space.

As per reports, the organisers gave the Sankranthi Kanuka to only a few women and asked the remaining women to leave the place. However, the women pushed forward and demanded their gifts which resulted in the stampede-like situation.

It may be recalled here that eight people were killed and several others injured during TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting in Nellore on December 28, 2022. The TDP leader road show was reportedly took place in a narrow lane and due to a huge gathering and due to stampede several people fell into an under construction drainage ditch and died.

Also Read: Telangana Minister KTR Inaugurates Multi-level Kothaguda Flyover