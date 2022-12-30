Year Ender 2022: How CM YS Jagan Brought Decentralization to AP

Amaravati: Commitment for decentralized development for a balanced growth from capitals to doubling the number of districts to amplifying the functioning of village and ward secretariats, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has laid a strong emphasis on the system from grassroots for a better transparent and corruption-free administration.

The year has seen the number of districts double from 13 to 26 and the process of decentralization got into the second tier after the success of village and ward secretariats. The pitch for the three capitals went on higher decibels during the year.

The Chief Minister who is always determined to change the rural landscape has taken up revolutionary initiatives to extend support to farmers. One among them was the setting up of 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs) which won UN recognition.

From seeds to sale of produce, RBKs have become a one-stop shop for farmers. During the year, many national and international organisations have visited RBKs and appreciated their services. During the year, an Ethiopian delegation, led by its Agricultural Minister, Dr Meles Mekonnen Yimer also visited the integrated call centre at Gannavaram and RBK -2 at Gandigunta village in Vuyyuru mandal of Krishna district.

The delegation expressed keenness to introduce the same in their country and sought the help of the Chief Minister, who promised to extend support. To further strengthen RBKs, 30 projects have also been taken up by the government under Agri Infra with an estimated cost of Rs 16,404 crore. Apart from that, RBKs have also successfully eliminated the role of middlemen by procuring paddy directly from farmers to the last grain.

Strengthening of medicare with PHCs, Village Clinic Concept besides English medium schools and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits are some of the measures which gained muscle during the year.

A total of Rs 3.30 lakh crore was disbursed by the government under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and non DBT to people under various welfare schemes during the last three and half years. Women are the biggest beneficiaries of all the welfare schemes. About 44.48 lakh women received Rs 19,617.53 crore under Jagananna Amma Vodi for sending their children to schools. Similarly, 26.39 lakh women received Rs 14,110.62 crore under YSR Cheyutha.

Under YSR Asara 78.74 lakh women received Rs 12,757.97 crore while the fees reimbursement and hostel and mess fees are also credited into the mother’s bank accounts. About 1.02 crore women received Rs 3,615.28 crore under Zero Interest Scheme for Self Help Group (SHG) women.

In case of non DBT schemes, like sanction of house sites for 21.26 lakh beneficiaries at a cost of Rs 53,296 crore and house site pattas for 30.76 lakh at a cost of Rs 75,670.05 crore. This apart, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Thodu YSR Kanti Velugu are the other schemes that benefited women most.

In a first of its kind in the country, the Chief Minister launched a state-wide lands resurvey programme called 'YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha' using high end technology to determine the boundaries and measurements of all land parcels at a cost of Rs 987 crore. The survey is being done to enable registration and give full rights to villagers over their land. The Chief Minister handed over the land title deeds to property owners at Narasannapeta as part of the resurvey completed in 2,000 villages in a record time of just nine months.

The year, on the whole, has seen decentralization and reforms in a big way.

Also Read: Year Ender 2022: From Decentralization to Welfare Agenda, How True Leader YS Jagan Made His Mark on Governance