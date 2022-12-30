Year Ender 2022: From Gadapa Gadapaku to Welfare Agenda, How True Leader YS Jagan Made His Mark in Governance

Amaravati : Leading from the front, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has seen an eventful year keeping his date with welfare agenda and igniting the green energy-led development process besides preparing the cadre for the next elections chalking out Gadapa Gadapaku mass contact programme coining the slogan “Why not 175”.

The unblinking focus of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has worked out micro level dynamics well and in every public meeting and in every constituency level workshop he vociferously dwelt on details in a manner and measure that could be understood by everyone at the grassroots level.

With the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) being a runaway success, throughout the year, he has been giving the breakup of the total amount spent under various heads for groups, sections and constituencies to drive home the point and comparing the data with the previous government to complete the contrast. .

At every meeting he never missed an opportunity to give the details of amount spent to that particular constituency on a whole and the derivatives of various schemes and how meagre the earlier government had spent on the same heads of account.

The Chief Minister minced no words in his speeches about the budget allocations and the welfare schemes comparing it with the previous government. While both the governments had more or less the same budget allocation annually, why the earlier dispensation could not carry out the welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Cheyutha, Rythu Bharosa, Vidya Deevena and the like, were the pointed questions the Chief Minister had posed to the Opposition which was at a loss for words throughout the year.

“When we could sweep Kuppam local bodies elections, why not 175” was the slogan which has sunk into the minds of the people and he could carry the battle with TDP, its friendly media and Pawan Kalyan to the cadre with a startling effect.

On the welfare front, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strictly adhered to the calendar and disbursed the amount with punctuality with the press of button dusting away years of corruption, laxity and irregularities. He had also started the practice of giving a second chance to those eligible persons who missed the deadline to avail the scheme, which was done never before.

On the development front, he has been instrumental in getting investments and captains of industries to the State in various fields and the Kadapa Steel Plant is all set for a start with the tie up with Jindal Group besides investments in power plants, manufacturing and other sectors. His Davos visit has resulted in a slew of MoUs.

The Chief Minister had shown the texture of humility, when he stood at the serving side of the table during the launch of Akshayapatra and it was a day to remember for the school children who got their plates filled with palate cuisine and humbleness of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During the launch of YSR Yantra Seva, he rode a tractor to the delight of farmers and on numerous occasions, he broke away from the convoy and protocol to lend a helping hand to people in distress.

During the year, the Chief Minister has shown acumen as a leader of the State and Party besides exhibiting concern and compassion, which makes him a true leader.

