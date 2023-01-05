Yalamanchili: AP CM YS Jagan Helps Families In Distress

Yalamanchili: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his compassion towards the ill and suffering families by instantly instructing the District Collector Ravi Pattanshetti to take steps and provide help.

Following the Chief Minister's instructions, the Collector has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to the suffering families from CMRF. Anakapalli RDO AG Chinni Krishna handed over cheques to the suffering families at the local Tahsildar office.

During his visit here on Thursday, a resident of Kummari Veedhi explained to the Chief Minister about her difficulties in providing treatment for her granddaughter K Vani, who was differently abled since her birth. He assured immediate support to the girl.

K Sivaji, a native of Saitharupeta who sustained multiple injuries in a road accident was confined to a wheelchair. He explained his financial difficulties and appealed to the Chief Minister to provide the necessary help for better treatment. Suffering families expressed their happiness with the Chief Minister's quick response.

