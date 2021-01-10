Y Leela Reddy Appointed APNRTS Coordinator In Germany

Yettapu Leela Reddy has been appointed as the Coordinator for Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) in Germany, as per a communiqué released on Saturday.

APNRTS is a Government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) initiative to connect with the Telugu community worldwide and the official coordinators act as an interface between the Telugu Diaspora and the AP Government.

APNRTS representatives said that they were in the process of nominating Regional Coordinators, Executives, Coordinators, and Provisional Coordinators to provide services to Telugu Diaspora on behalf of Government of Andhra Pradesh from their respective countries.

As part of this, Y Leela Reddy was appointed as the Provisional Coordinator for the German wing of APNRTS.

Speaking on the occasion Leela Reddy said that she would render her services and be available full- time for the development of the government schools. She also stated that the welfare programmes would be extensively promoted aboard in support of the AP Government initiatives.

Leela Reddy also thanked AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and APNRTS President Medipati S Venkat for the opportunity and would work towards the goals of the society and the development of the State.