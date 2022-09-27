AMARAVATI: On the occasion of World Tourism Day Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched special programs at the CM camp office on Tuesday and declared 2023 as the Year of Visit to Andhra Pradesh.As part of these programmes, CM YS Jagan started the Visit Andhra Pradesh 2023 Campaign to promote tourism in the State and released the brochures to mark the occasion. He also unveiled the GIS web portal to guide visitors to the tourist destinations. The Tourism Department should play a key role in promoting tourism, travel and hospitality fields, he said.The Chief Minister also interacted with the tribal Dhimsa dancers who came from Araku.

The Chief Minister also announced a new campaign where the next year would be declared as ‘Visit Andhra Pradesh-2023’. He unveiled the brochures of various state festivals being celebrated in the state. Tourism and Culture Department Special CS Dr Rajath Bhargav and other officials were present.

Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh (TTAAP) and the state government to attract more tourists the State have come with the theme of Year of Visit-2023.

Tourism Minister RK Roja and Tirupati YSRCP MP Dr Gurumurthy participated in programme celebration World Tourism Day 2022 at Shilparamam in the Temple town on Tuesday.

