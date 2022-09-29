World Maritime Day Celebrated at Gangavaram Port 

Visakhapatnam: ‘World Maritime Day’ was celebrated at the Gangavaram Port premises here on Thursday. The theme for this year’s celebration of World Maritime Day is “New Technologies for Greener Shipping” with a focus on encouraging and motivating maritime professionals to adapt sustainable growth models and a greener future.

As part of the World Maritime Day celebrations, a seminar was conducted in which speakers stressed on the need to promote inclusive innovation and uptake of new technologies to support the needs for a greener transition of the maritime sector, the port said in a release here.

The seminar was moderated and conducted by the Head, Marine Services of Gangavaram Port, Capt. Pritam Mohanty. Avinash Rai, CEO of Gangavaram Port shared his insights on the maritime sector in his welcome address.

Capt. S. Divakar, Managing Director & CEO of Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) presented his paper on the initiatives and measures being taken by the dredging industry in general and DCI in particular on reducing carbon footprint and emission levels through technology and adaptation in their existing and construction of new dredgers.

Kumar Ameya, Senior Surveyor from the Indian Register of Shipping spoke about changes and newer ideas that are being adopted by naval architects, designers, shipyards, ship-owners, certification bodies to cut the consumption of fossil fuels and depend on renewable energy for future ships.

The guest speakers appreciated and complimented Gangavaram Port for their initiatives like Beach Nourishment of Yarada Beach, electrification of Harbour Mobile Cranes, plantation drive to provide green belt, and many more which are all aimed towards a sustainable growth model.