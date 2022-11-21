World Fisheries Day: AP CM YS Jagan Wishes Fishermen

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister extended greetings to fishermen on the occasion of world fisheries day on Monday, November 21.

“Greetings to all fishermen on World Fisheries day Day. With the welfare schemes we have shed new light on the fishermen's families. Today we have launched many development programs in Narasapuram,” YS Jagan tweeted.

ప్రపంచ మత్స్యకార దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా కడలి పుత్రులందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు. సంక్షేమ పథకాలతో మత్స్యకార కుటుంబాల్లో కొత్త వెలుగులు నింపాం. వారి సంక్షేమ‌మే ల‌క్ష్యంగా అడుగులు వేస్తున్నాం. నేడు న‌ర‌సాపురంలో అనేక అభివృద్ధి కార్య‌క్ర‌మాల‌కు శ్రీ‌కారం చుట్టాం. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 21, 2022

World Fisheries Day is celebrated on 21st November every year to demonstrate solidarity with all fisher folk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholders throughout the world.

Under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh government is implementing "YSR Matsyakara Nestham" scheme for the welfare of fishermen in the state.

As part of the scheme the government will provide Rs 10,000 to each fisherman family during the ‘no fishing’ season.

The subsidy amount on diesel for fishermen would increase from Rs 6.03 to Rs 9 and the government has identified 81 petrol filling stations for this purpose.

Earlier, the financial aid used to be given to the people who use only mechanized and motorized boats whereas YSRCP Government would provide financial assistance to the fisherman families who use hunting rafts.

