World Fisheries Day: AP CM YS Jagan Wishes Fishermen

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the fishermen on the occasion of world fisheries day. He said that the YSRCP government is helping the fishermen in all aspects right from offering a subsidy on diesel to implementing Matsyakara Bharosa scheme in the state.

YS Jagan said that the ruling government will always stand by the fishermen. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.