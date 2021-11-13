World Economic Forum Invites AP CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been invited to the World Economic Forum. The meeting is going to be held in Davos from January 17 to 21 in 2022.

World Economic Forum President Borge Brende met Minister Gautam Reddy and he revealed that this time the meeting will be held in the context of 'Working Together, Restoring Trust'. Minister Gautam Reddy briefed Borge Brende about the measures that are being taken by the Chief Minister for the economic and industrial development in Andhra Pradesh.

Borge Brende appreciated the efforts kept by the government of Andhra Pradesh in controlling COVID-19. Brende praised the AP government on industrial policy and economic development.

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, is quoted in the press release, saying: "The pandemic has brought far-reaching changes. In a world full of uncertainty and tension, personal dialog is more important than ever. Leaders have an obligation to work together and rebuild trust, increase global cooperation and work towards sustainable, bold solutions."