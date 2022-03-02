The untimely demise of Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy had come as a shock to the State and also many corporate and trade organizations including the World Economic Forum who interacted with the Minister in recent times.

The World Economic Forum said in a condolence message that the news of Mekapati’s death was shocking and that it had recently held talks with the Minister in Delhi.

Mekapati was invited to the World Economic Forum Global Technology Governance Summit in 2021 and had earlier participated in several summits helped by the WEF and put the State of AP on the global map. It may be recollected that the AP was the first state in the country to come up with the ReSTART package for industries during his tenure.

Chairman of the Regency Group, recalled that an agreement had been reached in his presence about investing in the state a week ago. We hope that his soul may rest in peace by maintaining the investment relationship in the State even after his demise. He said.

Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice Chairman of Sharaf Group in UAE said that he was impressed by Mekapati's commitment and simplicity as a minister during his visit to Dubai recently for the Expo. To hear such tragic news has left us in a state of shock, Sharaf stated.

G42 Group and the Dubai Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India conveyed their condolences to Mekapati’s family members.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy (50) died of a heart attack in Hyderabad on February 21st. Goutham Reddy returned to Hyderabad after participating in the Dubai Expo where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state.

