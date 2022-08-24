VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) are being appreciated at a global scale, and on Wednesday an executive of the World Bank who was visiting Penamaluru in Vijayawada district lauded the concept of RBKs.

Around 10,778 RBKs are serving the farmers of AP as a one-stop solution for procuring quality seeds/fertilisers & selling their agriculture produce which has revolutionized the way the agriculture sector is functioning in the State.

A brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the Rythu Bharosa Kendras initiative by the AP Government has won international recognition and were nominated for United Nations Organisation(UNO) Award.

This was announced recently by Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy who said that the RBK initiative was nominated by the Centre for Champion Award, the highest recognition given by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UNO, acknowledging the outstanding contribution by governments to increase food security. RBK concept was one of the six initiatives that were nominated by the Centre for the award.

