World Bank Aid For Enhancing Andhra’s Learning Transformation Scheme

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Dr Adumulapu Suresh had earlier announced the State Government’s decision to cancel the Tenth and Intermediate Examinations and constituted a high-powered committee to assess the marks to be awarded to Intermediate students.

With regards to this, the Education Minister on Saturday directed the education department officials authorities to focus on the assessment scheme and follow the timeline of July 31 and declare the results. The Minister in a video conference with top officials of the education department directed them to set up a high-level expert committee for expeditious results within a week’s time.

The matter related to reopening schools in the state was also discussed and he directed officials to look into the feasibility of the opening of physical schools. He also suggested that a 2021–22 academic calendar be prepared and that steps be taken accordingly to manage the classes based on the circumstances. The officials informed the Minister that the date of conducting the classes would have to be decided as per the instructions of the medical and health department.

Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation (SALT)

The Minister said that the government has embarked on a scheme called 'Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation' (SALT) to strengthen school education in the state. The World Bank is providing US $ 250 million (Rs. 1,860 crore) in financial assistance for the five-year (2021–22) project. He said the World Bank would give the project only to States that have the capacity to manage it. An IAS officer and a Joint Director level officer will be appointed to oversee the implementation of the scheme in the State, he said.

The Minister said that steps will be taken to set up schools in all the districts on the lines of the YSR Vijetha School set up in YSR Kadapa specifically for the differently enabled children.

SALT Project Objectives

Minister Suresh said the SALT scheme would strengthen basement learning and improve teacher-student interaction and teaching quality in schools. He also spoke about linking child care education to schools, Anganwadi teachers training, game-based teaching, toilets, drinking water, and other basic facilities which will be part of the scheme. This aim would be achieved by transforming government schools into vibrant and competitive institutions. Apart from improvement in basic education etc, the programme focuses on reforming curriculum, improving classroom practices, professional development of teachers, and preparing students to be fit for global competition by introducing English as a medium of instruction across State-run educational institutions.

The Minister said the State would be able to achieve world-class standards in education by completing Nadu-Nedu works in schools, improving resource centers for children with special needs and effectively implementing programs with parent committees such as Social Audit in schools.

K Vetriselvi, Special officer for introducing English as the instruction medium, A Murali special advisor (infrastructure) to the School Education department, SIEMAT Director V N Masthanaiah, and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

