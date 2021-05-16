VIJAYAWADA: Considering the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh Police has issued orders instructing pregnant women staff members of the department to work from home with immediate effect due to the ongoing pandemic. Measures are being put in place to take care of their health & special medical need. They will be put on a tracklist for periodical calls to ascertain their well-being, the department stated in its official Twitter handle.

To this end, state DGP Gautam Sawang on Saturday issued orders to all police units in the state. He directed that the details of women police personnel working under 18 police units in the state and along with the list of pregnant women among them should be sent to the state police headquarters.

Immediate steps should be taken to ensure that they perform their duties at home. He also directed police officials to monitor their health, offer medical services from the Police Helpdesk from time to time, and provide appropriate assistance. The DGP clarified that pregnant women and women within the respective police stations should be taken care of during the trying times of COVID.

The second wave of coronavirus has claimed many lives and the surge in cases continues to go unabated. On May 3, the Andhra Pradesh government announced a partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 am for two weeks to curb coronavirus and the AP Police officials are working round the clock to ensure that the people stay indoors, putting their health at risk while on duty.

