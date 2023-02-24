Andhra Pradesh is all set to host the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to a leading English daily (Deccan Chronicle), in an exclusive interview. In his interaction, he spoke at length about what the state has to offer to the investors. Read on to know t he highlights from AP CM YS Jagan's interview in Deccan Chronicle.

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh said that the fact that his state has been topping the Ease of doing Business Index for the last three years has given him hope about more investments coming into Andhra Pradesh. We have won the confidence of investors, he beamed while asserting that AP is the fastest growing state in India with a GDP growth of 11.34pc.

He also underlined the advantage of Andhra Pradesh being well connected in terms of ports, airports and industrial corridors, which he called their strength.

The chief minister also refused to make tall claims or empty promises. He straight away dismissed the prospect of promising the moon to the investors. However, he assured that the state will deliver what's promised without any obstacles.

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that his government is transparent and does not believe in painting a rosy picture either to the investors of the general public.

On the eve of the Global Investors Summit 2023, CM YS Jagan stated that while all the states more or less offers the same, in AP investors will have access to the CM in terms of any hiccups.

MSMEs are real job generators and hence the AP government's focus would be on improving the sector, said the CM. He also stated that Andhra Pradesh had cleared all the amount owed by the previous government to the MSMEs.