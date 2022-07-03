Bhimavaram: Andhra Pradesh Bahujana JAC leaders have warned that they will not allow MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, who won the parliamentary election with the help of Dalit votes and left the voters in lurch, in Bhimavaram tomorrow. Addressing a press conference at the Bahujan Joint Action Committee office at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Saturday, the state vice-president Birudugadda Ramesh Babu said the JAC will not let Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju step Bhimavaram on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 30-ft bronze statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju in ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram on July 4. The Narasapuram MP is planning to visit the town to participate in Modi's meeting.

The Narasapuram MP, who is facing charges of conspiring to destabilise the YSR Congress government, recently faced a setback after Andhra Pradesh High Court allowed the CID officials to question him in Hyderabad location.

JAC founder and convener Talluri Madhu said, Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju have to pay the price for ignoring the Dalit voters. The Bahujana JAC leaders said they would hold a peaceful protest on Monday and the demonstrators will raise ‘Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju go back’ slogans. They also said that the Narasapuram MP should apologise to the Dalit community for making derogatory remarks against the Dalit officials.

