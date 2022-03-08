VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the International Women’s Day celebrations at an event held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on Tuesday.

Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Minister Taneti Vanitha, AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi, Principal Secretary (WD&CW) A.R. Anuradha, and other women Ministers, MLAs, and all women who were in nominated posts attended the celebrations. The women representatives shared their experiences and achievements. The Chief Minister also released the Women’s Commission’s action plan for the next year.

Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister wished the women of the State on the occasion of the International's Women's Day. In his message, he stated that" The amount of Rs 1.18 lakh crore spent on women in these 34 months is proof to say that ours is a women-centric government. We have also brought in legislation where 50 percent reservation is being allotted to them in political appointments along with many welfare schemes. On this occasion of International Women's Day, my wishes to all children, sisters, grandparents, and women in the world, and we will continue to work for the betterment of women.

మ‌హిళ‌ల‌కు ఇంకా మంచి చేయ‌డానికి కృషి చేస్తూనే ఉంటామ‌ని చెబుతూ చిన్నారుల‌కు, అక్క‌చెల్లెమ్మ‌ల‌కు, అవ్వ‌ల‌కు, మహిళా లోకానికంత‌టికీ హృదయపూర్వక అంత‌ర్జాతీయ మ‌హిళా దినోత్స‌వ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు.2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 8, 2022

