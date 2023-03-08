Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a special train with a women's crew started from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada on Tuesday. East Coast Railway Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) president Parijata Sapthathi, vice president Kavitha Gupta, executive officers, and staff members flagged off the train.

For this special train, Sahana Kumari was appointed as a loco pilot, K. Nagamani as the assistant loco pilot, and M. Kalyani as the train manager. For ticket checking, they appointed S.Ambili, G. Atchtamba, K. Santhoshi Rao and D.Radha.

The president Parijatha Sapthathi said “it’s very happy to see that women staff as train pilots for this special train on the special occasion and proud to of it. It also gives us immense pleasure to share those women employees and the entire staff at Visakhapatnam railway station in various railways operations, commercial base and RPF”.

Waltair Division formed exclusive women’s team at loco sheds who are engaged in the maintenance of crucial parts of locos and also operates an exclusive women’s security team and looking forward to more developments.

