Women Safety Priority For AP Govt: Mekathoti Sucharita

AMARAVATI: Asserting that the State government prioritises women safety, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that Disha Act is being strictly enforced across the State, where the number of crimes against women have shown a decline.

Speaking to the media in this regard on Tuesday, the Home Minister said that the government had brought Disha Act, special police stations, and developed Disha App as safeguarding women is their top priority.

The crimes against the women have been dropped after enforcing Disha Act, chargesheets were filed in seven days on 1645 cases, issued death sentences in three cases, and lifetime imprisonment in 17 cases. Almost 36 lakh women have downloaded Disha App and other states in the country are also studying the Act taking it as a role model, she said adding that Disha App has received five National Awards.

The Minister said that the Police have nabbed the culprit within hours and the case was registered under Disha Act, but still the opposition is acting irresponsibly with ulterior motives. She said that Lokesh's behavior at the hospital was inappropriate, which indeed caused a great inconvenience to the victim's family.

Further, she said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy provided an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family with humanity, yet the TDP leaders are finding fault with it. There were many attacks on women during Chandrababu's rule, like the Rishiteshwari and Vanajakshi incidents, where no action was taken against the accused and even their families were left in lurch with no justice. Women were reassured and dalits are being respected in the current government, said the Home Minister.

Also Read: Nara Lokesh Detention:TDP Petty Politics Over Guntur B-Tech Student Case