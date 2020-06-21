VISAKHAPATNAM: In a disheartening incident, a 21-year-old woman died by suicide in Visakhapatnam, unable to bear the loss of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to police, the woman, working as a teacher at a private school here, hanged herself at her residence on June 16. She was a resident of Sriharipuram.

However, the exact cause of her death came to the fore only after police completed investigations. The woman who moved to Vizag few years ago was Sushant's fan.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Police said he had died by suicide and that he was under medication for depression.

According to police, following Sushant's death, she watched the actor's death videos and started getting depressed. She even stopped talking to her family.

“Her family members said she went into her room and bolted it from inside. When she did not open the door despite repeated knocks, they broke it open to find her hanging from the ceiling,” a police officer said, as quoted by a leading daily.

Earlier, police had registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances, but the real reason emerged later.

Her autopsy revealed that it was death by suicide, police said.

There have been other such incidents as well following Sushant's death. A teenager died by suicide in Andaman's Port Blair on June 17. According to police, the 15-year-old girl was suffering from depression and that she used to write about Sushant Singh Rajput in her dairy before her death. Police suspected that she was the late actor's fan.

In another such incident, a Class 10 student from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh died by suicide after he was bullied for his natural effeminate nature. He had left behind a suicide note talking about his story.

According to a media report, he hanged himself a day after telling his brother that if Sushant can die by suicide, he too could possibly do it as well.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He was last seen in Netflix's film Drive. His upcoming film Dil Bechara, was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)