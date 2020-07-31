PENDURTHI: In a very shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Thursday after her boyfriend refused to marry her. The incident took place in Chinamushidiwada near Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam. According to the reports, Shanmukh Tej and Kaveti Vaishnavi used to work in a private company. Shanmukh Tej is a native of Chinamushidiwada whereas Vaishnavi is a native of Rayagada of Odisha.

They became friends and slowly their friendship turned into love. Both of them decided to take their relationship to the next level. Shanmukh Tej informed this to his parents but he faced a stiff opposition against their marriage. Later, Shanmukh started behaving in an abnormal way and started avoiding her.

Distressed over the matter, Vaishnavi went to Shanmukh's house and questioned his parents over the marriage proposal. The girl was depressed as they didn't agree to the marriage proposal. She leaped from the third floor of Vaishnav Tej's apartment and committed suicide. The girl died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to KGH for postmortem. Crime DCP Suresbabu, ACP Swaroopa Rani , CI K Ashok Kumar carried out a pre-liminary investigation. A case has been registered and the CI said that they are investigating the case from all the possible angles.