HYDERABAD: Dr.Maddila Gurumoorthy, YSRCP MP from the Tirupati parliament constituency presented a copy, of a report titled ‘Tirupati: Unleashing MRO Potential’ to the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during an event at Wings India 2022, Asia's largest civil aviation exhibition being held at Begumpet in the city.

The report which is prepared by Invest India speaks about Tirupati Airport in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh as potential maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub in the country.

The central government has designated eight airports, including Tirupati, for the development of MRO infrastructure. Tirupati is strategically placed at the crossroads of Asia Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East, with excellent access to regional airports in southern India. Tirupati's aviation industry can leverage ancillary industries and has sizeable air track demand.

As mentioned in the report, Tirupati's industrial potential is further strengthened by the Andhra Pradesh government's targeted aerospace and aviation policies. India has become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world, and by 2030, is expected to be the third-largest air passenger market (international and domestic) globally. The number of passengers and planes moving through Tirupati airport has also correspondingly increased. The report speaks about how Tirupati airport has a well-developed network connecting it to notable southern Indian routes and is well-connected to regional airports, making it ideal for supporting domestic MRO demands.

Participated in the @WingsIndia2022 summit held in Hyd. On this occasion, honourable union minister @JM_Scindia ji has released a comprehensive report on the importance & benefits of setting up the MRO centre in tirupati airport in order to attract investors. #WingsIndia2022 pic.twitter.com/oSFNoFmCxO — Maddila Gurumoorthy (@GuruMYSRCP) March 25, 2022

