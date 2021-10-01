YSRCP Confident of Winning Badvel By-election With Huge Majority

Amaravati: Asserting that YSRCP will win Badvel by-election with a huge majority, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy slammed both TDP and Jana Sena leaders for trying to play caste politics.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that the two-year governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has received well across the State and the same with people in Badvel constituency, who had witnessed the welfare schemes, fight against the Covid. As instructed by the Chief Minister all the government programmes, welfare initiatives will be explained to every household and seek their blessings. Like no other government in the country, Andhra Pradesh had directly credited over Rs 1,00,000 crore into the accounts of the beneficiaries with no corruption and fulfilled over 98 percent of promises .ade in the manifesto.

He said that in the past two years YSRCP won all the elections with an 85-95 percent majority. Out of 13,000 sarpanch posts, 10,500 sarpanches belong to YSRCP, 9600 MPTC’s, 631 ZPTCs, 634 MPPs, 13 ZP Chairpersons, 518 corporators, 1800 counselors and 74 Municipal Chairpersons are with YSRCP. Seeing such support from people, the opposition is conspiring to create unrest in the State to divert people from the government, he said and added that no one can do anything to YSRCP as long as there is people’s support.

Srikanth Reddy stated that either the opposition TDP or the Jana Sena Party could have brought the disturbing issues directly to the government, which will be considered and resolved. He said that the opposition parties have an agenda to degrade the government by speaking on sensitive issues like caste and religion. He said that they try to ignore all the good deeds by the government where women and weaker sections have been prioritised in all nominated posts and works and flayed Pawan Kalyan for speaking with frustration instead of providing suggestions.

Further, the MLA said that it was cinema people who have asked the government to bring an online ticket system and after due consideration, the government wanted to be a facilitator to ensure transparency. He asked Pawan Kalyan to answer what is his problem for objecting to the online ticket system.