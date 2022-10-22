President of the Andhra Pradesh Kapunadu Organisation, Puramshetty Manga Rao made it clear that would consider whether or not to support Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan if he contests alone in the upcoming elections without taking sides with any other party.

Speaking to the media on Friday in Kakinada town, the Kapu leader said that in the history of 75 years of independent India, not a single person from the Kapu, Telaga, Balija, or Ontari castes has become the Chief Minister. He clarified that Kapus in the state are waiting to see Pawan Kalyan as Chief Minister, but Kapunadu's decision of supporting all depends on Pawan's decision of how he plans to approach politics in the upcoming elections.

The Jana Sena party was asked to contest all the seats in the state alone. He made it clear that he would think about supporting the JSP if only the self-esteem of the Kapus were protected. Looking at the recent political developments, it seems that Pawan Kalyan is making efforts to support someone else to become the chief minister, he observed. If that happens, there will be no support from Kapu, Telaga, Balija, and Ontari caste voters and from other Kapu communities in the state, he emphasized further. He advised Pawan Kalyan to take a decision keeping in mind the Kapu community’s self-respect.

