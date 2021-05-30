Will Strive to Deliver the Best Always: AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his firm assurance to work towards the welfare of the State and strive to do more. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, while completing two years of taking charge as the Chief Minister, stated in his message that,'' By the grace of God and the with the blessings of the people, we have kept our word and fulfilled the promises made in the Manifesto without fail. So far we have provided Rs. 1.31 lakh Crore for the welfare of the people, out of which Rs. 95,528 Crore was directly transferred to the beneficiaries and Rs. 36,197 Crore through other welfare schemes, he said.

దేవుని దయ, ప్రజల దీవెనలతో ఈ రెండేళ్ల కాలంలో మేనిఫెస్టోలో చెప్పిన ప్రతి మాటను, ప్రజలకు ఇచ్చిన హామీలను తూచ తప్పకుండా నెరవేరుస్తూ వచ్చాo. ప్రజలకు నేరుగా రూ. 95,528 కోట్లు, ఇతర పథకాల ద్వారా మరో రూ. 36,197 కోట్లు మొత్తంగా రూ. 1.31 లక్షల కోట్లు అందించగలిగాం. 1/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 30, 2021

Speaking further the Chief Minister stated, 'My Government has assured the people of the State that they were with them during any kinds of difficulty. Like your son, as your Chief Minister and as a member of your family, I reiterate that I would further strive for your welfare and deliver the best always. I would like to reaffirm once again and state that with the authority entrusted by you, that I would discharge my duties, continue governance and provide for the welfare of the people and the development of the state as my goal,'' he reiterated.

ఏ కష్టం వచ్చినా ప్రభుత్వం అండగా ఉంటుందన్న భరోసా ఇవ్వగలిగాం. ఇంకా మంచి చేయడానికి మీ బిడ్డగా, మీ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యుడిగా మరింత తాపత్రయ పడతాను. మీరిచ్చిన ఈ అధికారంతో అనుక్షణం ప్రజాశ్రేయస్సు, రాష్ట్రాభివృద్ధే లక్ష్యంగా పరిపాలన అందిస్తానని మరోసారి స్పష్టం చేస్తున్నాను. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 30, 2021

