VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha visited the injured workers of the Porus Laboratories, who were being treated in a Government hospital here on Thursday.

At least six workers were charred to death and 12 others grievously injured when a reactor in the Porus chemical factory at Akkireddigudem village in the new Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, exploded and caused a fire in the early hours of Thursday. Taneti Vanitha spoke to the injured workers and asked them about the details of the incident.

Speaking to the media after meeting them, the Home Minister said that the accident was most unfortunate and that the condition of some of the victims was still critical. Out of the 12 injured workers, some of them had sustained 80 percent burns and we are extending emergency treatment to all victims, she said. While the state government announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, the factory management too would pay an equal amount. The state government also announced Rs 5 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured persons.

The locals state that they don’t want the factory here and a full investigation into the accident has been ordered, she said. As of now the factory has been shut down and if necessary, we will seize the factory, the Home Minister said.

State Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma spoke to the Eluru district Collector and enquired about the incident. The Chief Secretary directed the Collector to conduct a thorough inquiry into the mishap and submit a report. More than 50 workers were at work on the night shift on Wednesday when the mishap occurred in unit-4, killing at least five on the spot. While four of the deceased were said to be natives of Bihar, one more died on the way to the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolences." Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly, "he said. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, also expressed shock and grief over the tragedy.

Also Read: AP Govt Will Extend Help To Family Members Of Eluru Accident Victims