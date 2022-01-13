AMARAVATI: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held a review meeting with the Chief Secretaries of the Telugu states on Wednesday, regarding the pending bilateral issues under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 held by video conferencing mode. Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Dr Sameer Sharma and few other officials of both the states attended the meeting. Issues related to the bifurcation of Schedule IX and X institutions and payment of electricity dues were to be settled.

According to Andhra Pradesh officials, 10 bilateral issues, eight projects, and other issues were discussed in the meeting. While Dr Sameer Sharma drew the Home Secretary’s attention towards resource gap funding for 2014-15, Andhra Pradesh officials also raised the issues like funds for Polavaram project, greenfield crude oil refinery, petrochemical complex, Kadapa steel plant, need to upgrade Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati airports as international airports, development of Ramayapatnam port, the Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor and pending tax amounts receivable from the Centre.

In the case of the division of Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation (APSFC), the Andhra Pradesh government has gone to court and obtained a stay against the resumption of 250 acres allotted to the State Finance Corporation for violation of conditions.

On the dispute regarding allocation of the AP Bhawan in New Delhi, Telangana suggested that a committee consisting of the state’s Special Chief Secretary, Finance, Ramakrishna Rao, Engineer-in-Chief, R&B, and Resident Commissioner, Telangana with their counterparts of Andhra Pradesh may be constituted and the said committee may give a report giving various options for the division of the Andhra Bhawan. The Union Home Secretary agreed and said that the committee may give a report in a time-bound manner.

The Union Home Secretary suggested that two nodal officers be appointed to look into the division of cash balances and both states nominated their representatives.

The meeting was also attended by Special Principal Secretary Karikala Valavan, State Redistribution Chief Secretary L Premachandra Reddy, AP Genco MD Sridhar, Commercial Taxes Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, Energy Secretary N Srikanth, and Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar. SS Rawat, Special Principal Secretary, Ministry of Finance, and Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Principal Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources. Ajay Bhalla said that the Union government will provide adequate support to amicably resolve the pending issues between the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

