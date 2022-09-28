VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday rubbished the false reports published by the Yellow Media affiliated to the Opposition party, that the Railway Board Chairman denied the railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters in Andhra Pradesh. He said that these reports were published only to defame the AP government.



Talking to reporters here, he stated that railway zone issue was not figured in the secretarial-level meeting held in New Delhi to resolve issues between states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



The MP reiterated that the Central government would set up a railway zone in Visakhapatnam and it was also mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. If not, I ready to resign from the Rajya Sabha post, he said.

He criticized the Opposition parties for trying to spread lies among people. He advised the media houses not to stoop to such low levels and post false news reports.

