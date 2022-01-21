VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Kodali Nani reacted strongly condemned the statements made by the Opposition TDP that casinos were being run in the K Convention Center which belonged to him. In the wake of the allegations, Minister Kodali Nani on Friday challenged the TDP if they could prove that casinos and gambling activities were being organized at the K Convention. If proven he was ready to quit politics or even die if necessary.

" TDP's standards are evident when they have sent incompetent leaders like Varla Ramaiah in the name of finding out the truth. The people of Gudivada people are there to give the truth about my convention center. I don’t need a certificate from the TDP’s verification committee to prove anything, " he scoffed. If necessary the media can go and verify, he stated. In fact, I was the one who informed the District Superintendent of Police when there was some suspicious activity happening there. It's Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh who know what casinos are really, he stated. Chandrababu's time is up and only the TDP can be credited for indulging in such cheap politics and using women while conducting themselves, he fired.

Watch Kodali Nani's Statement To The Media Below:

Also Read: Arya Vysya Sangam Thank AP CM YS Jagan For Ban On Chintamani Drama