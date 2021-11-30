Will Indian Govt Bring Dengue Vaccine to India, Asks MP Vijayasai Reddy

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy in Rajyasabha question hour said that the centers for disease control and prevention in the USA has introduced a new vaccine for Dengue and it is available for children between the age of 9 to 16 years.

In the question hour, Vijayasai Reddy raised a question asking whether the government of India is also planning to bring in such a vaccine to the country or not. The Indian Health Minister said that they are going to introduce the vaccine in India soon.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral illness caused by the dengue virus. It is most common in tropical environments, the viral infection is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti.

It is known that there has been a rise in the number of dengue infections across India. The number of infections would increase with the seasonal changes. Dengue infection can be prevented by taking necessary precautions.

Vijayasai Reddy suggests three-tier slab system:

Vijayasai Reddy also said that the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy has recommended that the four key slab rate system can be replaced by three-tier slab system without causing any loss of revenue to the exchequer. He also asked the Finance Minister to explain what measures it is going to take if such a system comes into force.