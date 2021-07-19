Will Fight It Out In Parliament, No Compromise On AP's Interests: YSRCP

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party MPs flayed the Centre’s stance towards the State by not fulfilling the promises of the AP Reorganisation Act which were pending for the past eight years and betraying the Telugu people. Speaking to the media on Sunday after attending the Central All-Party Conference in Delhi, YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy said that the BJP was adopting a partisan attitude. " We have requested the Center to stop the privatization of the steel plant. The BJP government is following double standards. We have made requests for the Special Category Status, to engage CBI to conduct inquiry into the CRDA scam, AP Fibrenet scam, chariot burning issue, and also to clear the DISHA Bill. The Center is also not acting on the disqualification petition of the MP and we will raise all these issues in the Parliament sessions,’’ the MP said.

While speaking about the Polavaram project issue, the YSRCP MP said that the Centre was is deliberately delaying the Polavaram R&R package. The State has also sought to shift the Polavaram Authority office to Rajahmundry. With regards to Polavaram, the Centre is displaying a dual stance on special status issues, he said.

We have made it clear that we oppose the privatization of Visakhapatnam steel. Steps must be taken to bring Vishakha steel on the path to profitability. “The BJP has stated in its manifesto that it will give special status to Pondicherry. Why is not according special status to AP,” Vijayasai Reddy questioned. We have also sought environmental permits for the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme and release the rice subsidy arrears immediately. The Centre has to also clear the pending DISHA bill and the Centre has to intervene as more than Rs 6000 Crore in electricity arrears is due pending from the Telangana government to the State, he said.

YSRCP MP P Mithun Reddy said that we will fight at the Center over the funds due to the state. We will seek permission in the Parliament to discuss the implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and there will be no compromise on AP interests. We will represent the people of the state in the Monsoon sessions of Parliament, he affirmed.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 19. The session will have 19 sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will begin at 11 AM. During the session, 31 Government business items, including 29 Bills and two financial items will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances. The session will conclude on the 13th of next month.

