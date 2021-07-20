Will Continue Fight For Polavaram Funds In Parliament: YSRCP MPs

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs asserted that they will continue to fight in the Parliament until the Centre yields and grants funds for the prestigious Polavaram Irrigation project.YSRCP MPs Bellana Chandrasekhar, Vanga Geeta, Pocha Brahmananda Reddy along with newly elected MP from Tirupati Dr M Gurumoorthy, held a media conference after the first day of the Monsoon Parliamentary Session ended on Monday. They complained that Polavaram was negelected for the past seven years.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar said that despite repeated requests for pending funds made to the Prime Minister and Jal Shakthi Minister by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the Centre failed to release the funds. At the same time, the State government is spending Crores from its own funds. He stated that according to the revised estimate, Rs 33,000 Crore is required for the R & R and compensation. More than Rs 2,000 crore spent by the State has not been released so far. In the past, Chandrababu neglected the interests of farmers and now the three TDP MPs only criticize the YSRCP and do not question the BJP even once in the Parliament, he scoffed. Bellana Chandrasekhar said the project would be completed by Kharif next year if the center releases it in a timely manner.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geeta said that the Polavaram was a vital irrigation project in the State. Although Polavaram was declared a national project during the bifurcation, the project works were going on at a snail pace after that. She alleged that the Centre was not moving forward even after the technical committee had given its approval for the revised estimates. The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) should also be shifted from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry, she demanded. The fact that it has been taking so long to move the office premises itself shows the apathy of the Centre, she fumed. She demanded that adequate funds be allocated immediately for the project.

Tirupati MP Dr Gurumoorthy who took oath on the first day of the Parliament session said that YSRCP will continue to step up protests in the House. He stated that they would continue the fight for the promises made during the bifurcation, Special Category Status, and for the release of funds for Polavaram till the Centre heeds their demands, he asserted.

