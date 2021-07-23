Will Continue Fight for AP Special Category Status: YSRCP MP Vanga Geetha

PARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSION: YSR Congress MP Vanga Geetha said that the late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy brought life to Polavaram and gave it a direction. It is very sad that the construction of the Polavaram project which is a part of the AP Reorganization Act, 2014 is being neglected even though it is the responsibility of the Central Government. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been appealing to the Central authorities numerous times still they are yet to release funds, she decried.

She said that the Centre has no concern for the tribals or those who have been displaced due to the project. They should be rehabilitated immediately, she demanded. The Kakinada MP had also recalled that during the public rally in Tirupati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to develop the state in all aspects. He had also promised special category status and that has also not yet been fulfilled, she said. Where is the value of democracy if the promises made in Parliament are not kept, the MP questioned.

On behalf of the people and farmers of the State, we will continue to protest in Parliament on a daily basis, the Kakinada MP asserted. YSRCP MPs Nandigama Suresh, Goddeti Madhavi, Chinta Anuradha, and B. Venkata Satyavati participated in the media conference.

YSRCP Parliamentary party leader and MP V Vijayasaireddy Reddy issued notice on a debate on the Polavaram project in the morning in the Rajya Sabha. While MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy issued a notice under Rule 267 to allow discussion on the Anti Defection Act in accordance with the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

Also Read: Centre Delaying Polavaram Funds: YSRCP MP Margani Bharat