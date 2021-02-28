Will AP Schools Shut Down From March Education Minister Clarifies

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh refuted the rumours of schools being closed from March. A fake circular stating that - schools in the state will be shut from March and holidays have been declared for all the educational institutions from March 1 to May 4 as the number of coronavirus cases have been increasing - went viral on social media. This news broke out after some of the districts in Maharashtra announced lockdown and Jalna district announced that the schools and colleges will be closed till the end of March.

Andhra Pradesh was the first state in the country to reopen the schools in a phased manner. Adimulapu Suresh clarified that the, “The syllabus has been condensed and the academic calendar has also been issued. We are at a stage where schools and colleges have almost returned to normalcy. Yet, fake news like this is becoming viral.”

He directed the officials of School Education to take stringent action against those who have been responsible for spreading the fake news by registering cases under cybercrime.

Schools in AP have started in a phased manner in November. Firstly, schools were reopened for Class 9 and 10 in November but later in the first week of February, schools have been re-opened for all the classes. All the schools have been shut for many months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The authorities of the schools have been directed to collect only 70% of the yearly fees in the last academic year.