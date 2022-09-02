Widespread Criticism Over TDP Opposing Bulk Drug Park in AP

The Telugu Desam Party opposing the establishment of a Bulk Drug Park (BDP) in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh has come under fire by the people of the State for obstructing development in the State.

Leader of Opposition in the AP Legislative Council, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, in a letter to the Centre on Thursday, sought the Centre’s intervention to stop it stating that it posed a threat to the environment. The Pharmaceuticals Department communicated the Centre's in-principle approval for the setting up of the BDP over 2,000 acres of SEZ land in Thondangi mandal in the Kakinada district.

It may be noted that Andhra Pradesh was the third State after Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to be chosen for the BDP under a scheme brought in by the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. Under the scheme, AP would receive a grant-in-aid of Rs 1,000 crore for the creation of infrastructure for the BDP. The establishment of the Drugs Park promises employment to youth in the region, promotes bulk drugs manufacturing in the State, and also makes the country self-reliant in APIs and drug intermediates, the Centre said in a statement.

There is widespread criticism across the State and the people of AP are angry with the TDP’s attempt to block investments and development of the State.

Also Watch:TDP Leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu Writes Letters To Center

Also Read: Farmers Saw An Apara Bhageeradha In YS Rajasekhara Reddy