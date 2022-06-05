Why YSRCP Has An Edge Over BJP in Atmakur Bypolls?

The ruling YSRCP is confident about winning the by-election to the Atmakur Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh. The main opposition Telugu Desam Party is staying away from the contest and BJP is in the fray. The by-election will take place on June 23.

The bypolls to Atmakur is necessitated due to the death of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who was Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industry and Information Technology.

A couple of days ago, Mekapati Vikram Reddy of YSRCP filed his nomination for the Atmakur bypolls. After filing his nomination, Mekapati Vikram Reddy and other leaders carried out a rally in Nellore. He appealed to the public to vote for him and promised to continue the works taken up by Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Mekapati Vikram Reddy is the second son of former MP Rajmohan Reddy. He did his graduation from IIT Madras and Masters in Construction Management from the US.

According to political analysts, there is a huge public support for the Mekapati family in the constituency of the Nellore district and the sympathy wave is surely going to work in the party's favour.

TDP did not announce its candidate for the bypoll and TDP’s state president K. Atchannaidu said that it was the party's tradition to not contest a byelection where a family member of the deceased sitting legislator is seeking a public mandate.

Gundlapalli Bharat Kumar Yadav is the BJP candidate and he was the vice-chairman for Kavali municipality during 2014-19 and also briefly held the post of chairman.

The ruling YSRCP has won almost all the elections held in the last three years. Recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy completed three years in office. According to reports, YSRCP is expected to win with a thumping majority in the Atmakur bypolls as well.

