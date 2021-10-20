Why YSRCP Deserves To Win Badvel Bypolls, Amjad Basha Explains

Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha said YSRCP will win the Badvel by-poll with a huge majority like all the earlier polls, as it was clear that people are in support of YSRCP after witnessing the good governance in the last 27 months.

Speaking to the media here, the Minister said that the opposition Congress and BJP don't have any moral right to seek the votes, as all those party leaders have abandoned the state post bifurcation and failed to keep their promises made. He said that only YSRCP deserves people’s votes, as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled over 95 percent of the election manifesto by implementing various welfare schemes benefiting all sections of society.

On this occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister slammed BJP State Chief Somu Veerraju over his false propaganda against the government and said that the latter has been speaking without any knowledge or awareness of the Rayalaseema region. He said the Badvel constituency was developed during Dr. YS Raja Shekar Reddy's term, who completed the Brahmam Sagar project and gave water to Badvel. He stated that BJP leaders should be responsible for the completion of the Polavaram project, and clear the pending arrears of Rs 2500 crore to the state. He said the state government has sanctioned over Rs 130 crore for the development of Badvel municipality and added that YSRCP will win with a bumper majority.