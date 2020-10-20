Why Was Atchannaidu Appointed In Such Haste?

Why did Chandrababu Naidu, who has so far deferred the announcement of the TDP Andhra Pradesh president, announce former minister Atchen Naidu’s name in such haste? Though Atchen was touted to become the president of the AP TDP, the actual announcement was being postponed for some reason or the other. But, on Monday, Chandrababu Naidu hastily announced Atchen Naidu as the president of the party.

Those who know Chandrababu Naidu’s strategies say that Chandrababu was shocked to see YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government announce presidents for 56 BC corporations to cater to various important BC castes. As a seasoned politician, he realised that this was one announcement could take the wind out of the TDP sails. The BCs would now veer towards the YSRCP. So, as part of the efforts aimed at offsetting this, he hastily announced the name of Atchen Naidu, a BC, as the president of the AP unit.

Interestingly, this is only an ornamental post as the real levers of power will always lie in the hands of the Nara family. However, even within the TDP, there is some disquiet over the way in which Atchen Naidu was made the president. A strong section of the TDP feels that Atchen Naidu is yet to clear his name in the ESI scam. How can the party have a tainted person as its state president, some TDP leaders asked. Sources say that Chandrababu wanted someone who listens to his son Nara Lokesh. So, Atchen Naidu is the best bet for the former CM.