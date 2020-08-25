TDP MLA from north Andhra Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar is an angry man. And who is he angry with? It’s his own party, the TDP. He is mightily upset with the way the TDP has used his past comments and videos to drum up support for Amaravati as the only capital of AP. The MLA now is doing a fine balancing act and such videos could damage his position.

Vasupalli Ganesh is now in a tricky position. He cannot oppose Vizag as the administrative capital as this would go against the mood of the people of Vizag. So, he is supporting the capital locally. Even on the party fora, he is largely keeping silent on Amaravati. But, the party organisation has put out an old video of the MLA, wherein he spoke in support of Amaravati and they are trying popularise the video. This is actually running contrary to the MLA’s present stand. So, the MLA is very upset at the party leadership. He is angry that his best laid camouglage has come unstuck.

He is heard telling his followers and associates that the party leadership did not consult nor inform him about putting out the old videl. This is damaging my image in my constituency, the MLA is heard telling his close camp followers. Most of the TDP MLAs from North Coastal Andhra are facing a similar predicament – they can neither oppose Vizag as the administrative capital nor support it as the former would mean opposing the public mood and the latter would mean antagonising party leader N. Chandrababu Naidu.