Why Is This Rayalaseema MLA Silent?

Usually, politicians become more visible when in Opposition. They make noise, join dharnas, stage protests and create scenes inside the house. But the TDP leaders seem to be unusually silent as an opposition. The TDP biggies are confined to their homes and are not venturing out for street protests.

Take the case of Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav. He is a many time MLA known for his combative and argumentative skills. He excels in taking on the political rivals and is a very effective communicator. He was one of the very few MLAs that the TDP has won in the Rayalaseema region. But, soon after victory, he has fallen silent, not just within the house but even outside. He has not been speaking on any forum. Even on occasions when the party has organized protest programmes, Payyavula Keshav is not to be seen in them.

But, not just Pyaavula, many elected TDP MLAs are silent these days. Leaders like Prattipati Pulla Rao, P Narayana and Ganta Srinivasa Rao are not speaking much. Only old warhorses like Butchaih Chowdary are making occasional noises. Neither Chandrababu nor Lokesh are able to motivate their to raise their voice.