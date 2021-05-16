Why is the Opposition Interested in Raghurama Krishnam Raju, Asks YSRCP

WEST GODAVARI: Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju said the law will take its own course with regard to the case of MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju. Addressing media here on Saturday, the Minister said Raghurama Krishnam Raju has left out the welfare of the people of his constituency and was living in Delhi for 14 months. He slammed Opposition parties for opposing the arrest of Raghurama Krishnam Raju and questioned their interest in the matter. He said people of West Godavari district are ashamed of electing an MP like Raghurama Krishnam Raju and added that he also has filed complaints against him. He said the rebel MP doesn't bother about the interests and customs of the people and added that a lesson should be taught to him.

Narsapuram MLA Sri Madunuri Prasad Raju said Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been indulging in hate speech targetting some sections of the society and added that government should have taken action against him long back, but waited till now. He said Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been trying to provoke hatred among certain sections strategically, making hateful remarks every day. With the help of a section of media, and through social media platforms, Raghuram Krishnam Raju is propagating hate speech to instigate violence across the state and defame the government.

Bhimavaram MLA Sri Grandhi Srinivas said the government has taken a good decision by arresting Raghurama Krishnam Raju and added that the latter has defamed the Kshatriya community through his speeches. He said that MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan are following the directions of Chandrababu Naidu and demanded to arrest the people who are involved in this conspiracy along with Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathi said Raju has indulged in hate speech against communities and social groups creating social and public order disturbances and added that people have rejected him as a political leader. He asserted that the state government or YSRC Party has nothing to do with the arrest of Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

