Why Only Outsiders Rule The Roost Here?

Some constituencies always welcome outsiders with open arms and do not mind making them their heroes. Vizag is one such rare example. In the past 25 years,Vizag had always returned outsiders as its MLAs. And this has been happening cutting across all party lines.

Till 1990, Vizag was represented by locals like Tenneti Vishwanatham, Dronamraju Satyanarayana and Bhattam Srirammurthy. However, things began to change soon. The non-locals began to flood the political scene. Interestingly, the share of the non-local migrant voters too has risen sharply in Vizag.

In 1989, Keralite Uma Gajapathi Raju had contested and won from Vizag Lok Sabha seat. Since then, all the MPs like T Subbarami Reddy, Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, MVVS Murthy, Daggubati Purandeswari and Kambhampati Haribabu are outsiders. This is true of other leaders too. For instance, Minister Avanti Srinivas originally hailed from West Godavari, while Ganta Srinivasa Rao is from Prakasam district. Similarly, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna is from the Krishna district.

The same trend might continue in the next elections too. The non-locals walk away with their share of the cake while locals at best remain as just voters.