SRIKAKULAM: Reacting to the arson in Amalapuram over the renaming of the Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam questioned why were they objecting when a district was being named after BR Ambedkar even while they enjoyed the benefits of reservation.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Speaker in a serious note challenged that they would name Srikakulam district as Ambedkar 2 district and we would see which political party would object to this. While they are enjoying the fruits of the Constitution and the benefits of reservation, they oppose the name of the Br Ambedkar, he scoffed.

It is known that social justice was achieved only after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister. The arson in Amalapuram was most unfortunate, however naming Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar is one hundred percent correct, he emphasised. It was not right to create unrest in the name of caste, creed, and religion, he advised.

Riots broke out in Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and police resorted to lathi-charge at people who staged a protest against the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. Protestors had also set the house of state minister P Viswarupu and a Mummidivaram YSRCP MLA P Satish on fire during the protests. More than 20 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and Section 144 prohibitory orders were imposed in the otherwise peaceful town of Amalapuram.

