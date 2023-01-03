Why Didn't Jogayya Take Up Kapu Reservations Then, Asks Perni Nani

Launching a scathing attack on TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Former Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani) said that the former was playing havoc with the lives of people by mobilising them in large numbers for his publicity craze.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he said that the TDP resorted to cheap politics of distributing gifts to the poor in the name of 'Sankranthi Kanuka' and claimed the lives of three people, besides causing injuries to others at Guntur on Sunday. He alleged that the TDP leaders who carried out publicity in their friendly media and took permission from the police for organising a public meeting with 10,000 people had taken U-turn after the tragedy.

The TDP leaders also announced that Naidu has no connection with the tragedy and started blaming Vuyyuru Foundation. Why did the TDP leaders resort to cheap politics and issue 30,000 coupons to the people when they have taken permission from the police for organising a public meeting with 10,000 people. This itself shows Naidu's self promotion mission activity playing havoc with the lives of the people by distributing free gifts and resorting to cheap politics in the name of voluntary organisations, he said.

The former minister also advised the NRI's not to fall into prey of Naidu's self promotion mission.

Taking a dig at Jana Chief for remaining a mute spectator over the loss of people's lives in public meetings organised by Naidu in Kandukur and Guntur, he said that Pawan Kalyan has created a ruckus after the government demolished illegal encroachments in Ippatam. Even after eleven people lost their lives and several sustained injuries, Pawan Kalyan remained mum, which itself shows his commitment to the public.

On Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) role in Andhra Pradesh Politics, he said that BRS can contest in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the state and YSR Congress Party is nowhere bothered about it. At present, Telangana ministers are in fear of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do to them. BRS founder and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao should focus on clearing arrears to AP and stop illegally using the power generated from Pulichintala, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects.

Reacting on the ongoing Kapu reservations issue and Hari Rama Jogayya's fast, the former minister maintained that the veteran leader is restoring to match fixing politics with Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. Why didn't Jogayya take up the Kapu reservations issue while he was in active politics and call off his fast after interacting with Jana Sena Chief, he questioned.

