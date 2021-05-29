Why Didn't Chandrababu Seek Bharat Ratna for NTR When he Was Key Political Leader: Botsa

Amaravati: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana flayed TDP for organizing Mahanadu over Zoom conference and limiting it to praise Chandrababu Naidu and criticize the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at party central office here on Friday, the Minister said while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has followed the footsteps of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy and fulfilled nearly 99 percent of the promises in two years, TDP has been spreading false propaganda against the state government and criticizing the Chief Minister.

The Minister said it's strange that investigation agencies did not mention Chandrababu Naidu's name in the charge sheet filed in connection with the cash for vote case. The Minister displayed the videos and audios showing former TDP MLA Revanth Reddy distributing money and Naidu speaking over the phone that he was briefed regarding the matter and said it's strange and surprising that the involvement of Naidu was not acknowledged by investigation agencies. He said Naidu will be prosecuted in people's court and asserted that Naidu can manage the system but not people.

The Minister slammed Naidu for TDP's resolution in Mahanadu seeking Bharatratna to N T Rama Rao as he didn't try to get it while he was Chief Minister for 14 years and a key leader in central politics. He said TDP didn't play its role as an opposition in the last two years but confined to indulge in politics in the name of religion, caste, and God.