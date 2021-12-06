AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party MLA Ambati Rambabu lashed out at Opposition leader and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for desperately running from pillar to post to prove that the recent floods in Rayalaseema is a man-made disaster through false propaganda.

Speaking to media at the party central office, the MLA said Naidu is venting out his ire on people as he is unable to bear their affection towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to flood-affected areas. He slammed Naidu for stooping to a new low by dragging the latter’s family into politics to gain sympathy while touring flood-affected areas.

The MLA reminded that the Central team has toured the flood-affected areas and lauded the efforts put in by the Andhra Pradesh state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister and stated that the electricity was restored in flood-affected areas in less time and questioned why Union Jal Shakti Minister didn't consider the report of the Central team while making comments against the State government on recent floods.

The MLA said the Union Minister was misled by two TDP MPs who have been trying to raise Naidu's political vendetta in the Parliament. He questioned Chandrababu why he didn't do anything in 2017 when safety experts reported repairing the Annamayya project. He flayed Naidu for opposing the One Time Settlement scheme and dared him to prove anything wrong in it. He said the scheme will benefit lakhs of poor people in the State by providing them legal rights on their properties.

