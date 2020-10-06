Why Did Galla Aruna Resign From TDP Politburo?

What’s behind the sudden resignation of Galla Arunakumari from the TDP politburo. While Galla Arunakumari did not explain the reasons for her leaving the politburo, there is a strong buzz that the Galla family is in a quandary over the cancellation of the 253 acre land lease. The State Government has decided to take back the allotted land as Galla family has not set up any industry on the same land.

Galla has been a very powerful political family in Chittoor district. Galla Aruna’s father Rajagopala Naidu was a close camp follower of NG Ranga. He had won from Chandragiri many a time. Later, Galla Arunakumari took over. She was with the Congress during the YSR regime. She was made a minister by late YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, she shifted to the TDP and won in 2014 and lost in 2019.

However, her son Galla Jayadev had won from Guntur Lok Sabha seat in both 2014 and 2019. Post the 2019 elections, the Gala family had a shock of life when the government took back 253 acres of land given to them for industrial development. It is to protect the family businesses, that she has come out of the TDP politburo.

Sources also reveal that age too is a factor influencing her decision. She has decided that she can no longer play an active role in the party and has indicated Chandrababu to this effect.