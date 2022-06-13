Why Cant Eenadu Ramoji Rao Publish The Truth, Questions Jogi Ramesh

TADEPALLI: Slamming the Yellow Media Andhra Pradesh Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh alleged that it was limited to posting fake propaganda as directed by the Opposition Telugu Desam Party

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Monday afternoon, the Housing Minister questioned the media baron and Eenadu Paper founder Ramoji Rao about whether he could not see the development being undertaken in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking further he alleged that all that Ramoji Rao could see were lies and was limited to these lies propagated by the TDP.

The Chief Minister and the AP Government are committed to working for the welfare of the people and with that intention is building houses for the poor. However the Yellow Media is only focused on writing derogatory publications against this government, he fired. Chandrababu during his reign of fourteen years never allotted a single site or house. But Ramojirao is colluding with him and now he is indulging in such vendetta against the Chief Minister.

Minister Jogi Ramesh said that the construction of houses in the state is going on at a fast pace and Ramoji Rao is not able to see the true facts happening in front of his eyes. While Chandrababu built one house for a village, CM YS Jagan was building villages itself, he stated. Chandrababu is unable to bear the fact that houses were being built for the poor. Minister Jogi Ramesh further challenged Ramoji Rao if he was for a debate on these false stories posted in his publication.

