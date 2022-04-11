Who is YSRCP MLA RK Roja All Set to Be Inducted as Minister in AP Cabinet

Real life stories become movies. But the film is a testament to the fact that stories can come to life. One person excelling in several fields is something Roja has achieved. Roja, who made a name for herself as a film actress and a screen presenter, has also made her mark in politics in her own style.

Family background

Roja's real name is Srilatha and was born on 16/11/1971. Her father Kumaraswamy Reddy migrated to Hyderabad from Chittoor district. Roja received her degree in Political Science from Nagarjuna University. She learned Kuchipudi dance for a few years.

Roja was introduced to movies through the film Prema Tapassu when she was doing her first year of B.Sc. Prior to that, RK Roja acted in the Tamil film Chambarathi. The film was a musical hit in Kollywood and dubbed into Telugu with the title Chemanthi. The film was made by renowned cinematographer and director RK Selvamani. RK Roja married him and they have a daughter Anshu Malika and a son Krishna Kaushik.

Political Entry

RK Roja made her political debut in 2004 as a Congress candidate from Nagari constituency. She contested against Chengareddy Reddyvari. She contested from Chandragiri constituency again in 2009, but did not get the expected result. Roja joined the Congress when Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the Chief Minister and continued to lend her support to YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Roja has twice won 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections as an MLA from Nagari on YSRCP ticket. Opposition Telugu Desam Party senior in the 2014 Assembly elections, Roja won over late senior TDP leader Gaali Muddukrishna Naidu. In the 2019 elections, she won over his son Gaali Bhanuprakash. RK Roja, the firebrand MLA of YSR Congress and woman's president, is known for not sparing the opposition. She has her own style of making political criticisms. She served as APIIC Chairperson for two years from 2020.